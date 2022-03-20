Alexa
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 06:09
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Qin Gang, Chinese ambassador to the U.S.; Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Marek Magierowski, Poland’s ambassador to the United States; Kaja Kallas, prime minister of Estonia.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

