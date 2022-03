PARIS (AP) — France has won the Six Nations and Grand Slam after beating England 25-13 at the Stade de France.

France 25 (Gael Fickou, Francois Cros, Antoine Dupont tries; Melvyn Jaminet 2 conversions, 2 penalties), England 13 (Freddie Steward try; Marcus Smith conversion, 2 penalties). HT: 18-6