Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jonathan Osorio breaks tie, Toronto FC beats DC United 2-1

By Associated Press
2022/03/20 05:42
Jonathan Osorio breaks tie, Toronto FC beats DC United 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Osorio scored his 50th goal in all competitions for Toronto and the Reds beat D.C. United 2-1 on Saturday for coach Bob Bradley's first victory with the team.

Toronto (1-2-1) snapped an 0-5-4 skid in MLS play with its first victory since Oct. 3 over the Chicago Fire.

Osorio broke a tie in the 53rd minute, racing toward the back post and sliding to get a leg to Luca Petrasso's cross. The 29-year-old Canadian midfielder has scored in all 10 of his MLS seasons.

Russell Canouse opened the scoring for D.C. United (2-2-0) in the 10th minute. Alejandro Pozuelo tied it in the 24th.

Updated : 2022-03-20 07:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech