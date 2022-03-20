Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Browns to trade Keenum, sign Brissett as backup

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/20 05:50
AP source: Browns to trade Keenum, sign Brissett as backup

While they wait to welcome Deshaun Watson, the Browns have agreed to trade backup quarterback Case Keenum to Buffalo and sign free agent QB Jacoby Brissett, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Cleveland is sending Keenum to Buffalo for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.

Keenum has spent the past two seasons behind Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. But with the Browns trading for Watson and set to deal Mayfield at any moment, the team decided to completely change the quarterback situation and move on from Keenum as well.

The 34-year-old Keenum was due a $1 million roster bonus Friday. He was scheduled to make $6.6 million in 2022 — a steep price for a backup — and the team decided to ship him to the Bills instead.

Buffalo was in the market for a No. 2 quarterback behind Josh Allen after Mitchell Trubisky, who was the Bills' backup last season, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

The 29-year-old Brissett started five games for Miami last season. He spent the previous four seasons with Indianapolis.

On Friday, Watson stunned the NFL world by changing his mind after rebuffing the Browns and waiving his no-trade clause to go to Cleveland, which is sending Houston three first-round picks over the next three years and more.

Watson became available last week after a grand jury elected not to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women. Cleveland outbid at least three other teams for Watson by offering him a $230 million fully-guaranteed contract.

The Browns and Texans have agreed to terms on the blockbuster trade, which is still being finalized.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-03-20 07:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech