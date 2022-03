Giannis Antetokounmpo out Saturday against Timberwolves

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) chase down the ball during the second half of an NBA b... Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) chase down the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Bucks won 135-126. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball up during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacrament... Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball up during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) lays the ball up past Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the second half of an N... Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) lays the ball up past Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Bucks won 135-126. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday's game in Minnesota due to right knee soreness.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday's absence is to manage Antetokounmpo's knees and health, and added that the two-time league MVP “did get banged up” in a recent game. Antetokounmpo has periodically missed games this season to manage his health, a total of 11.

Budenholzer said he hopes the knee issue is short-term.

Antetokounmpo is again among the leading candidates for MVP, averaging 29.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Milwaukee enters play Saturday in second in the Eastern Conference at 44-26.

Budenholzer said guard Pat Connaughton will play Saturday for the first time since breaking a bone in his right hand on Feb. 10.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports