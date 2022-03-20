Djamgouz propels Drake past Purdue Fort Wayne 87-65 in CBI

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Okay Djamgouz had a career-high 20 points as Drake rolled past Purdue Fort Wayne 87-65 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Saturday.

Djamgouz made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (25-10). Garrett Sturtz and Tucker DeVries added 14 points apiece, while ShanQuan Hemphill scored 11.

Jarred Godfrey had 16 points to lead the Mastodons (21-12). Ra Kpedi and Jalon Pipkins scored 13 and 11, respectively.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com