Titans agree to terms with kicker Randy Bullock, RB Hilliard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have brought back a couple more of their own players, this time agreeing to terms with kicker Randy Bullock and running back Dontrell Hilliard.

The Titans announced the deals Saturday.

Bullock joined the Titans after they put Sam Ficken on injured reserve, tried Michael Badgley only to cut him after he missed both an extra point and a field goal in their season opener. Bullock played in 16 games and was 26 of 31 on field goals with three game-winning kicks at Seattle, at Indianapolis and against the 49ers.

The 10-year veteran finished with 120 points, second most in his career and ninth best in franchise history. For his career, Bullock is 194 of 233 on field goals for an 83.3% rate. He also has seven game-winning kicks in 123 games.

Hillard joined the Titans last October and started five of eight games. Hilliard had 350 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also had 19 catches for 87 yards. He has played in 40 games over his four seasons with Cleveland, Houston and Tennessee. He also averaged 23 yards on 43 kickoffs for his career.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL