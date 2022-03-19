Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Arsenal tops Villa 1-0, strengthens hold on 4th place in EPL

By Associated Press
2022/03/19 22:38
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park...
Aston Villa's Ashley Young, left, and Philippe Coutinho combine to tackle Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, center, during the English Premier League soccer matc...
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, left, and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Vil...
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, left, and Aston Villa's Matty Cash battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa ...
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, center, is tackled by Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, right, and John McGinn during the English Premier League soccer match bet...

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park...

Aston Villa's Ashley Young, left, and Philippe Coutinho combine to tackle Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, center, during the English Premier League soccer matc...

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, left, and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Vil...

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, left, and Aston Villa's Matty Cash battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa ...

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, center, is tackled by Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, right, and John McGinn during the English Premier League soccer match bet...

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Arsenal strengthened its hold on the final Champions League spot in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, secured by a first-half strike by Bukayo Saka.

The England international latched onto a ball that was weakly cleared by the Villa defense and lashed a low, first-time shot past unsighted goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from the edge of the area in the 30th minute.

Arsenal — missing first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale because of injury and in-form winger Gabriel Martinelli because of illness — was in control for most of the lunchtime game at Villa Park despite the short turnaround from its loss to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Saka was a constant danger and his well-taken goal took him to nine in the league this season, during which he has established himself as regular on the right wing.

Arsenal moved four points clear of fifth-place Manchester United and within five of third-place Chelsea in its bid to return to the Champions League. This season is the first in a quarter of a century that Arsenal has not been involved in European competition.

Arsenal also has a game in hand over United, which isn’t in action this weekend.

Ninth-place Villa was strangled by Arsenal’s intensity in midfield and had only a few sights on goal, mostly in the second half. From one, Ollie Watkins struck the base of the post in the 68th minute with what proved to be the hosts’ best chance.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-20 01:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
Will Taiwan's mask mandate end by summer? Some rules may be relaxed: Chen
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
British man who tattooed Taiwan on forehead releases book
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands