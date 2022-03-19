Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted central Taiwan at 11:23 p.m. this evening (March 19), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 29.4 kilometers south of Nantou County Hall, with a focal depth of 15.1 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yunlin County, Nantou County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Taichung City and Tainan City, while an intensity level of 2 was reported in Kaohsiung City, Miaoli County, and Penghu County.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Taitung County, Hualien County, Pingtung County, and Hsinchu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.