German-Russian relations through history

Both Russia and Ukraine trace their cultural ancestry to the Kyivan Rus period in the early Middle Ages, when a loose federation of Slavic, Baltic and Finnic peoples formed a common identity. Missionaries from the Germanic peoples were eventually replaced by diplomats. This painting, depicting the Baptism of Prince Vladimir — or Volodymyr — in 987, hangs in Kyiv Cathedral.