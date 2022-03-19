Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/19 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 57 32 18 5 2 71 180 176
Providence 52 28 17 3 4 63 161 142
Charlotte 58 32 22 4 0 68 195 171
Hartford 54 27 20 5 2 61 161 162
Hershey 59 29 22 5 3 66 166 159
WB/Scranton 57 25 24 4 4 58 153 173
Bridgeport 58 23 25 6 4 56 161 176
Lehigh Valley 56 21 25 7 3 52 147 179
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 53 35 12 6 0 76 189 144
Toronto 51 27 20 3 1 58 173 169
Laval 51 27 21 3 0 57 171 170
Belleville 52 28 22 2 0 58 162 161
Syracuse 56 27 21 6 2 62 166 177
Rochester 58 29 23 4 2 64 193 211
Cleveland 56 21 24 7 4 53 157 190
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 55 35 10 5 5 80 183 139
Manitoba 53 31 17 3 2 67 165 147
Milwaukee 59 30 22 4 3 67 175 177
Grand Rapids 57 26 24 5 2 59 156 168
Rockford 51 24 23 3 1 52 146 163
Texas 55 22 22 6 5 55 170 183
Iowa 54 23 24 5 2 53 149 158
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 51 35 11 4 1 75 181 138
Ontario 52 33 12 4 3 73 205 161
Colorado 54 30 17 4 3 67 182 157
Bakersfield 51 26 16 4 5 61 164 149
Abbotsford 51 27 19 4 1 59 170 150
Henderson 50 24 22 3 1 52 147 154
San Diego 50 23 25 2 0 48 149 156
San Jose 52 19 29 2 2 42 164 214
Tucson 51 18 28 4 1 41 134 201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 3, Hershey 2

Laval 7, Hartford 4

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Springfield 1

Rochester 5, Cleveland 4

Syracuse 1, WB/Scranton 0

Tucson 4, San Jose 3

Colorado 4, Stockton 3

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2

San Diego 3, Henderson 1

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Laval, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-19 23:41 GMT+08:00

