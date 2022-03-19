All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 57 32 18 5 2 71 180 176 Providence 52 28 17 3 4 63 161 142 Charlotte 58 32 22 4 0 68 195 171 Hartford 54 27 20 5 2 61 161 162 Hershey 59 29 22 5 3 66 166 159 WB/Scranton 57 25 24 4 4 58 153 173 Bridgeport 58 23 25 6 4 56 161 176 Lehigh Valley 56 21 25 7 3 52 147 179

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 53 35 12 6 0 76 189 144 Toronto 51 27 20 3 1 58 173 169 Laval 51 27 21 3 0 57 171 170 Belleville 52 28 22 2 0 58 162 161 Syracuse 56 27 21 6 2 62 166 177 Rochester 58 29 23 4 2 64 193 211 Cleveland 56 21 24 7 4 53 157 190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 55 35 10 5 5 80 183 139 Manitoba 53 31 17 3 2 67 165 147 Milwaukee 59 30 22 4 3 67 175 177 Grand Rapids 57 26 24 5 2 59 156 168 Rockford 51 24 23 3 1 52 146 163 Texas 55 22 22 6 5 55 170 183 Iowa 54 23 24 5 2 53 149 158

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 51 35 11 4 1 75 181 138 Ontario 52 33 12 4 3 73 205 161 Colorado 54 30 17 4 3 67 182 157 Bakersfield 51 26 16 4 5 61 164 149 Abbotsford 51 27 19 4 1 59 170 150 Henderson 50 24 22 3 1 52 147 154 San Diego 50 23 25 2 0 48 149 156 San Jose 52 19 29 2 2 42 164 214 Tucson 51 18 28 4 1 41 134 201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Belleville 3, Hershey 2

Laval 7, Hartford 4

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Springfield 1

Rochester 5, Cleveland 4

Syracuse 1, WB/Scranton 0

Tucson 4, San Jose 3

Colorado 4, Stockton 3

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 2

San Diego 3, Henderson 1

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Laval, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Ontario, 10 p.m.