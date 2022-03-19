NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 26-6-0 16-8-6 9-1-2 m-Carolina 61 41 14 6 88 203 146 23-4-3 18-10-3 11-6-1 a-Tampa Bay 60 39 15 6 84 204 172 19-5-4 20-10-2 11-5-1 a-Toronto 61 39 17 5 83 226 183 22-7-2 17-10-3 9-5-0 m-Pittsburgh 62 37 16 9 83 201 166 17-9-5 20-7-4 11-4-2 m-N.Y. Rangers 61 38 18 5 81 185 159 20-6-3 18-12-2 8-5-0 Boston 62 38 19 5 81 188 167 18-10-2 20-9-3 12-3-1 Washington 63 35 18 10 80 212 177 15-11-5 20-7-5 13-5-1 Columbus 62 31 28 3 65 205 230 17-13-3 14-15-0 8-12-0 N.Y. Islanders 58 25 24 9 59 157 162 14-12-4 11-12-5 7-5-2 Detroit 61 25 29 7 57 176 228 16-12-4 9-17-3 6-9-2 Buffalo 62 21 33 8 50 164 218 11-16-4 10-17-4 7-10-4 Ottawa 61 22 34 5 49 161 199 12-19-2 10-15-3 5-10-1 New Jersey 61 22 34 5 49 185 220 14-14-3 8-20-2 8-10-2 Philadelphia 61 19 31 11 49 154 213 12-15-6 7-16-5 4-11-4 Montreal 61 16 36 9 41 153 234 8-18-3 8-18-6 5-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 62 44 13 5 93 241 173 24-3-3 20-10-2 13-5-2 p-Calgary 61 37 16 8 82 210 147 19-5-6 18-11-2 8-6-1 c-St. Louis 60 34 17 9 77 213 168 20-7-4 14-10-5 12-5-3 p-Los Angeles 63 34 21 8 76 181 176 16-13-3 18-8-5 7-6-2 c-Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195 18-7-1 17-13-3 8-8-1 Nashville 61 35 22 4 74 198 172 18-11-0 17-11-4 13-6-1 p-Edmonton 61 34 23 4 72 206 193 18-12-0 16-11-4 13-4-0 Vegas 63 33 26 4 70 200 193 17-13-3 16-13-1 11-5-1 Dallas 59 33 23 3 69 174 176 20-8-1 13-15-2 13-8-2 Vancouver 62 30 25 7 67 179 178 14-12-4 16-13-3 8-4-5 Winnipeg 62 28 24 10 66 191 194 16-12-2 12-12-8 11-6-5 Anaheim 64 27 26 11 65 183 204 16-12-4 11-14-7 10-7-3 San Jose 61 26 27 8 60 159 193 14-14-4 12-13-4 6-7-3 Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 11-15-5 11-15-4 4-11-5 Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216 9-20-1 11-16-3 6-11-1 Seattle 62 18 38 6 42 160 224 10-18-3 8-20-3 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Ottawa 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, Carolina 3, SO

Boston 4, Winnipeg 2

Buffalo 1, Calgary 0, OT

Florida 3, Anaheim 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 3

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.