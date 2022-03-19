Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/19 22:00
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 26-6-0 16-8-6 9-1-2
m-Carolina 61 41 14 6 88 203 146 23-4-3 18-10-3 11-6-1
a-Tampa Bay 60 39 15 6 84 204 172 19-5-4 20-10-2 11-5-1
a-Toronto 61 39 17 5 83 226 183 22-7-2 17-10-3 9-5-0
m-Pittsburgh 62 37 16 9 83 201 166 17-9-5 20-7-4 11-4-2
m-N.Y. Rangers 61 38 18 5 81 185 159 20-6-3 18-12-2 8-5-0
Boston 62 38 19 5 81 188 167 18-10-2 20-9-3 12-3-1
Washington 63 35 18 10 80 212 177 15-11-5 20-7-5 13-5-1
Columbus 62 31 28 3 65 205 230 17-13-3 14-15-0 8-12-0
N.Y. Islanders 58 25 24 9 59 157 162 14-12-4 11-12-5 7-5-2
Detroit 61 25 29 7 57 176 228 16-12-4 9-17-3 6-9-2
Buffalo 62 21 33 8 50 164 218 11-16-4 10-17-4 7-10-4
Ottawa 61 22 34 5 49 161 199 12-19-2 10-15-3 5-10-1
New Jersey 61 22 34 5 49 185 220 14-14-3 8-20-2 8-10-2
Philadelphia 61 19 31 11 49 154 213 12-15-6 7-16-5 4-11-4
Montreal 61 16 36 9 41 153 234 8-18-3 8-18-6 5-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Colorado 62 44 13 5 93 241 173 24-3-3 20-10-2 13-5-2
p-Calgary 61 37 16 8 82 210 147 19-5-6 18-11-2 8-6-1
c-St. Louis 60 34 17 9 77 213 168 20-7-4 14-10-5 12-5-3
p-Los Angeles 63 34 21 8 76 181 176 16-13-3 18-8-5 7-6-2
c-Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195 18-7-1 17-13-3 8-8-1
Nashville 61 35 22 4 74 198 172 18-11-0 17-11-4 13-6-1
p-Edmonton 61 34 23 4 72 206 193 18-12-0 16-11-4 13-4-0
Vegas 63 33 26 4 70 200 193 17-13-3 16-13-1 11-5-1
Dallas 59 33 23 3 69 174 176 20-8-1 13-15-2 13-8-2
Vancouver 62 30 25 7 67 179 178 14-12-4 16-13-3 8-4-5
Winnipeg 62 28 24 10 66 191 194 16-12-2 12-12-8 11-6-5
Anaheim 64 27 26 11 65 183 204 16-12-4 11-14-7 10-7-3
San Jose 61 26 27 8 60 159 193 14-14-4 12-13-4 6-7-3
Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 11-15-5 11-15-4 4-11-5
Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216 9-20-1 11-16-3 6-11-1
Seattle 62 18 38 6 42 160 224 10-18-3 8-20-3 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Ottawa 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, Carolina 3, SO

Boston 4, Winnipeg 2

Buffalo 1, Calgary 0, OT

Florida 3, Anaheim 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 3

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-19 23:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'