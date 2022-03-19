SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 49 38 9 1 1 78 173 103 Knoxville 49 36 9 2 2 76 188 116 Peoria 48 33 8 3 4 73 180 103 Fayetteville 48 34 13 1 0 69 167 118 Quad City 49 28 13 4 4 64 166 137 Pensacola 46 25 15 5 1 56 162 140 Evansville 48 25 22 1 0 51 137 129 Roanoke 49 19 23 3 4 45 149 158 Birmingham 48 14 28 5 1 34 118 168 Macon 46 8 33 2 3 21 98 212 Vermilion County 48 4 39 5 0 13 71 225

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Fayetteville 4, Birmingham 3

Roanoke 6, Macon 1

Huntsville 4, Peoria 1

Pensacola 3, Vermilion County 2

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled