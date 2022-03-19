Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/19 22:00
NHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180
Tampa Bay 60 39 15 6 84 204 172
Toronto 61 39 17 5 83 226 183
Boston 62 38 19 5 81 188 167
Detroit 61 25 29 7 57 176 228
Buffalo 62 21 33 8 50 164 218
Ottawa 61 22 34 5 49 161 199
Montreal 61 16 36 9 41 153 234
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 61 41 14 6 88 203 146
Pittsburgh 62 37 16 9 83 201 166
N.Y. Rangers 61 38 18 5 81 185 159
Washington 63 35 18 10 80 212 177
Columbus 62 31 28 3 65 205 230
N.Y. Islanders 58 25 24 9 59 157 162
New Jersey 61 22 34 5 49 185 220
Philadelphia 61 19 31 11 49 154 213
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 62 44 13 5 93 241 173
St. Louis 60 34 17 9 77 213 168
Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195
Nashville 61 35 22 4 74 198 172
Dallas 59 33 23 3 69 174 176
Winnipeg 62 28 24 10 66 191 194
Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210
Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 61 37 16 8 82 210 147
Los Angeles 63 34 21 8 76 181 176
Edmonton 61 34 23 4 72 206 193
Vegas 63 33 26 4 70 200 193
Vancouver 62 30 25 7 67 179 178
Anaheim 64 27 26 11 65 183 204
San Jose 61 26 27 8 60 159 193
Seattle 62 18 38 6 42 160 224

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Ottawa 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, Carolina 3, SO

Boston 4, Winnipeg 2

Buffalo 1, Calgary 0, OT

Florida 3, Anaheim 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 3

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-19 23:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'