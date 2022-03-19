All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 62 42 14 6 90 254 180 Tampa Bay 60 39 15 6 84 204 172 Toronto 61 39 17 5 83 226 183 Boston 62 38 19 5 81 188 167 Detroit 61 25 29 7 57 176 228 Buffalo 62 21 33 8 50 164 218 Ottawa 61 22 34 5 49 161 199 Montreal 61 16 36 9 41 153 234

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 61 41 14 6 88 203 146 Pittsburgh 62 37 16 9 83 201 166 N.Y. Rangers 61 38 18 5 81 185 159 Washington 63 35 18 10 80 212 177 Columbus 62 31 28 3 65 205 230 N.Y. Islanders 58 25 24 9 59 157 162 New Jersey 61 22 34 5 49 185 220 Philadelphia 61 19 31 11 49 154 213

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 62 44 13 5 93 241 173 St. Louis 60 34 17 9 77 213 168 Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195 Nashville 61 35 22 4 74 198 172 Dallas 59 33 23 3 69 174 176 Winnipeg 62 28 24 10 66 191 194 Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 61 37 16 8 82 210 147 Los Angeles 63 34 21 8 76 181 176 Edmonton 61 34 23 4 72 206 193 Vegas 63 33 26 4 70 200 193 Vancouver 62 30 25 7 67 179 178 Anaheim 64 27 26 11 65 183 204 San Jose 61 26 27 8 60 159 193 Seattle 62 18 38 6 42 160 224

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Ottawa 3, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, Carolina 3, SO

Boston 4, Winnipeg 2

Buffalo 1, Calgary 0, OT

Florida 3, Anaheim 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 3

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.