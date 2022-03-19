Taiwan foundation collects NT$740 million for Ukraine in 18 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — By Saturday (March 19) morning, the Relieve Disaster Foundation had already received donations for Ukraine totaling NT$740.39 million (US$26.08 million), almost three quarters of the target it set itself for April 1.

The foundation was entrusted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to collect NT$1 billion by the end of the month to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Funds will be spent on helping the refugees in neighboring countries such as Poland and Slovakia, and on the provision of medical assistance and goods for daily use, CNA reported.

In the meantime, a campaign managed by MOFA asking members of the public to donate useful goods such as winter clothing and medicine has been completed. A first batch of 5.5 tons of supplies left Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for Slovakia on Thursday (March 17).

The foundation said it would publish financial reports about the state of the donations and the spending of the funds at an appropriate time.

