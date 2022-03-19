Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

World Cup champion Marco Odermatt fastest in giant slalom

By Associated Press
2022/03/19 17:08
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Courchevel, France, Saturday, March 19, 202...
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Courchevel, France, Saturday, March 19, 20...

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Courchevel, France, Saturday, March 19, 202...

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Courchevel, France, Saturday, March 19, 20...

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Marco Odermatt’s last World Cup race of the season shaped as a victory lap for the Swiss standout skier on Saturday.

The new overall World Cup champion was fastest by 0.20 seconds in the first run of his favored giant slalom discipline. Odermatt is the Olympic champion in giant slalom and already won four of the seven World Cup races this season.

Odermatt’s closest challenger was Lucas Braathen of Norway, followed by two Swiss teammates Justin Murisier and Loïc Meillard who need to make up at least a half-second in the second run.

The only other racer to win a giant slalom this season, Henrik Kristoffersen, was among three of the 26 starters who did not complete their first run.

Odermatt should end his season in the sunshine at Méribel. He does not start in slalom which closes the World Cup Finals meeting Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-19 19:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'