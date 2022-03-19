Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: 109 empty strollers in Lviv mark children killed in Russian invasion

Image posted by Liv mayor Andriy Sadovyi serves to urge world leaders to take immediate actions by closing the sky over Ukraine to save lives

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/19 17:41
(<a href="https://www.facebook.com/andriy.sadovyi?__cft__[0]=AZVA50JU_z56iyzsjBAuMrdUqnHai2T3y_4GTXXbfkC4nmiqP8waT2uIyxIuxsHU8P6zV_E6AVc5gu5bzyLTOXKUgKz0pbh53TrnBEfRZrZGux4SwbqwrBhSXJfya6cmqcYAg5bxCYi5LCXNaeXoWTK5&__tn__=-UC*F" role="link" tabindex="0">Андрій Садовий</a> FB photo)
(<a href="https://www.facebook.com/andriy.sadovyi?__tn__=-UC" role="link" tabindex="0">Андрій Садовий</a> FB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Among thousands of heart-wrenching pictures and videos taken in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's brutal invasion, this one is moving many parents worldwide to tears.

This image was posted on Facebook by Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv in western Ukraine, on Friday (March 18). Lviv has been seen as a safe haven during the war with minimal disruptions from Russian troops.

To commemorate 109 children who have been mercilessly killed by Russian troops since February, the city government placed 109 strollers in its central square on Friday, as a symbol of the young lives being taken away from Ukrainian families. In the post, Sadovyi lamented "this is the price of war that Ukraine is paying today."

The image also serves as a reminder, or accusation, to world leaders about their lack of decisive actions to close to the sky over Ukraine to save lives, said the mayor in another post in his own language earlier in the day.

As Russia's attack continued into the third week, Ukrainian troops managed to slow Russian military advances when assisting civilians fleeing war-torn cities in the country. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency said on Friday more than 3.1 million refugees have been forced to leave Ukraine over the past three weeks and millions are displaced within the country.

Photo of the Day: 109 empty strollers in Lviv mark children killed in Russian invasion
Several Ukrainian servicemen carry a stroller after crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path on March 5, 2022. (AP photo)

Ukraine
Lviv

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow
2022/03/19 10:28
Biden warns Xi of consequences if China backs Russia, advocates status quo in Taiwan Strait
Biden warns Xi of consequences if China backs Russia, advocates status quo in Taiwan Strait
2022/03/19 09:41
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
2022/03/17 18:05
University in central Taiwan to offer full scholarships for Ukraine students
University in central Taiwan to offer full scholarships for Ukraine students
2022/03/17 17:38
30% more Taiwanese willing to fight for country after Russian invasion of Ukraine
30% more Taiwanese willing to fight for country after Russian invasion of Ukraine
2022/03/17 11:32

Updated : 2022-03-19 19:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'