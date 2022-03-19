Photo of the Day: 109 empty strollers in Lviv mark children killed in Russian invasion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Among thousands of heart-wrenching pictures and videos taken in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's brutal invasion, this one is moving many parents worldwide to tears.

This image was posted on Facebook by Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv in western Ukraine, on Friday (March 18). Lviv has been seen as a safe haven during the war with minimal disruptions from Russian troops.

To commemorate 109 children who have been mercilessly killed by Russian troops since February, the city government placed 109 strollers in its central square on Friday, as a symbol of the young lives being taken away from Ukrainian families. In the post, Sadovyi lamented "this is the price of war that Ukraine is paying today."

The image also serves as a reminder, or accusation, to world leaders about their lack of decisive actions to close to the sky over Ukraine to save lives, said the mayor in another post in his own language earlier in the day.

As Russia's attack continued into the third week, Ukrainian troops managed to slow Russian military advances when assisting civilians fleeing war-torn cities in the country. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency said on Friday more than 3.1 million refugees have been forced to leave Ukraine over the past three weeks and millions are displaced within the country.



Several Ukrainian servicemen carry a stroller after crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path on March 5, 2022. (AP photo)