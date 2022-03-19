Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/03/19 16:23
Pakistani bride Musfira Shams' hands wearing jewelry and designed with henna are shown during her wedding ceremony in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Pakistan,...
President Joe Biden speaks at the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semans...
Participants take part in the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the U.S. Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces, at the...
A firefighter walks outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia's o...
Ukrainian soldiers pay the last tribute to colonel Valeriy Gudz who was killed in a battle against the Russian invaders, in a cemetery in the town of ...
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, during the...
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and S...
An MV-22 Osprey participates during a joint military helicopter borne operation drill between Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and U.S. Marines...
Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Photo by Joel C R...
Jewish ultra-Orthodox men and children, some wearing costumes celebrate the festival of Purim, at a synagogue in Bnei Brak, Israel, Thursday, March 17...
Juventus' Danilo, left, is tackled by Villarreal's Pau Torres during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Juventus and V...
Iranian pop star Googoosh performs during a concert at the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Googoosh deliver...
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William laugh as Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money puts a bearskin hat on his 20-month-old daughter Gaia Mo...
A professional surfer maneuvers on a wave in the Mediterranean Sea after competing in the first round of the Qualifying Series of the world Surf Leagu...
Rabbi Rafael Schaffer delivers a speech as Romania's Jewish community celebrates Purim at the Coral Temple synagogue in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday,...
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures to indicate that he is in good health during a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala,...
Thousands of supporters of Hungary's right-wing populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, gather in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The so-ca...

March 12-18, 2022

From a Pakistani bride's beautiful hands designed with henna and adorned with jewelry at her wedding ceremony in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Pakistan, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's moving speech to the U.S. Congress by video pleading for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces, at the Capitol in Washington, to the Jewish community's global celebrations of Purim, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

