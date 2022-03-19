Alexa
Taiwan ranks 26th happiest country in world

China places 72nd in 2022 World Happiness Report

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/19 16:33
Taiwanese visiting nightmarket

Taiwanese visiting nightmarket (AP photo)

Taiwan has ranked 26th place in the 2022 World Happiness Report, which was released by the UN on Friday (March 18).

The report listed 146 countries and regions around the world based on seven factors: Dystopia, perceptions of corruption, generosity, freedom to make life choices, healthy life expectancy, social support, and GDP per capita. Finland has remained the happiest country for five consecutive years.

Taiwan outranked other Asian countries, including Singapore (27th place), Japan (54th place), South Korea (59th place), and Thailand (61st place). China received 72nd place.

The report also once again ranked Afghanistan as the least happy country, with Lebanon coming in as the second unhappiest.
Taiwan
2022 World Happiness Report
UN
happiness

