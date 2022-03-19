Super Rugby: Chiefs over Moana Pasifika, Force beat Drua

The severely under-strength Chiefs overwhelmed Moana Pasifika 59-12 on Saturday in the only match played in New Zealand during the fifth round of Super Rugby Pacific.

The Hamilton-based Chiefs were missing as many as 17 front-line players, including All Blacks Sam Cane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Luke Jacobson, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Angus Ta’avao and Josh Lord, mainly due to COVID-19. But they still came out winners by nine tries to two to solidify their place as the top New Zealand team in the tournament.

The Chiefs were the only New Zealand team able to assemble a competitive team this weekend; the Crusaders, Hurricanes, Highlanders and Blues all were forced to reschedule matches because of COVID outbreaks among their squads.

Chiefs head coach Campbell McMillan dug deep into his squad to put a team on the field and the youngest and least experienced players on his roster, supported by the All Blacks Brodie Retallick, Brad Weber, Quinn Tupaea, Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Ioane produced an outstanding performance.

“We didn’t try to chance our arm too much when the game opened up,” Weber said. “I thought we made some really good decisions post-line break. We didn’t try to force too much."

Moana Pasifika was playing only its second match in five rounds in its debut season because three of its matches have had to be rescheduled due to of COVID-related issues.

It showed signs of rustiness on Saturday. Placed under almost constant pressure by the Chiefs who had a heavy share of possession, its defensive weaknesses were glaringly exposed. Poor technique at the breakdown also cost it territory through penalties and, eventually, the sin-binning of stand-in captain Christian Leali’ifano during the second half.

Scotland-born Hamilton Burr scored on Super Rugby debut and Emoni Narawa touched down just on halftime as the Chiefs lead 19-7.

The Chiefs ran in six more tries as Moana Pasifika tired in the second half. Weber Vaa’i and Pita Gus Sowakula were among the try-scorers as the Chiefs rammed home a significant territorial advantage.

Earlier, center Bayley Kuenzle kicked the winning penalty goal five minutes after the siren sounded and following a 23-phase stay in the Fijian Drua’s defensive area to give the Western Force a 20-18 win.

The Force had relinquished a 17-8 lead early in the second half to trail 18-17.

Kuenzle’s kick never looked like missing, splitting the middle from 10 meters in from the touchline with his first shot at goal of the contest.

Force skipper Feleti Kaitu’u said his side hadn’t doubted the 23-year-old Kuenzle's ability to rescue what could have been a demoralizing loss.

“He’s got ice in his veins that boy, we had full faith in him for that last kick,” Kaitu'u said. “She (the match) wasn’t pretty, was she? It went down to the wire and full credit to Fiji, they pushed us all the way.”

The New South Wales Waratahs hosted the winless Melbourne Rebels in a late match Saturday.

On Friday, the first-place ACT Brumbies remained unbeaten and handed Queensland its first loss of the season with a 16-12 win over the Reds at Canberra.

