Taiwan starts on-arrival COVID tests for passengers from South Korea on March 22

Lining up for COVID testing in Seoul, South Korea. Lining up for COVID testing in Seoul, South Korea. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Passengers arriving from South Korea will face mandatory on-arrival testing for COVID-19 beginning March 22, the Central Epidemic Command Center said Saturday (March 19).

The measure had been considered earlier, but the announcement came as Taiwan confirmed a single-day record of 120 imported COVID cases Saturday. Only two came from South Korea, but the country nevertheless has the highest daily number of new infections in the world, CNA reported.

Any passengers arriving from South Korea will face immediate testing, and if the result is positive, they will be transferred to a hospital, a centralized quarantine facility or a quarantine hotel with a stricter regimen, said Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the spokesman for the CECC.

In the case of a negative test result, the passenger will be allowed to return home if solitary quarantine is possible, or to book into a quarantine hotel for a 10-day period that includes further tests.

Similar requirements already exist for arrivals from the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Southeast Asia, Chuang said.

South Korea reported more than 600,000 new COVID infections Thursday (March 17) and more than 400,000 the following day, as well as more than 11,000 deaths Friday (March 18), according to the Korea Herald.