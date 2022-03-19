Taiwan calls on China to help maintain peace, stability in Indo-Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific are the common responsibilities of all regional nations, Presidential Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said on Saturday (March 19).

Following the video call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) and U.S. President Joe Biden, Chang noted that Biden reiterated his commitment to Taiwan and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, CNA reported.

Chang said that regional peace and stability is the “common expectation” of the international community. Even China, as a member of the region, should also shoulder part of this responsibility, he said.

Chang called on China to join the international community in putting an end to Russia's aggression towards Ukraine and make more efforts to help resolve disputes peacefully.

The presidential spokesperson said that Taiwan will continue to work closely with like-minded countries, including the U.S., to jointly contribute to global and regional peace and stability and prosperity, including working with the international community to continue supporting Ukraine.