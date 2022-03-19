Castellanos, Phillies agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity early Saturday because the deal is subject to a successful physical and had not been announced by the team.

Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBIs last season for the Cincinnati Reds, making his first All-Star team.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports