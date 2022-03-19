Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Castellanos, Phillies agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

By MIKE FITZPATRICK , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/19 14:25
Castellanos, Phillies agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity early Saturday because the deal is subject to a successful physical and had not been announced by the team.

Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBIs last season for the Cincinnati Reds, making his first All-Star team.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-19 16:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'