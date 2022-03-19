New Taiwan COVID cluster centers on wedding banquet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three of the six new local COVID-19 cases announced Saturday (March 18) had likely been infected at a wedding banquet in Chiayi County, the Central Epidemic Command Center said.

A total of 196 people present at the party had been asked to undergo tests or isolate after first one attendee from Chiayi City was confirmed as a COVID case, and three more were reported Saturday.

One new local infection from the same event was the principal of an elementary school in the township of Minxiong, CNA reported. On March 15, he had attended a training event for school principals from Chiayi County, and on March 18 he was present at a dinner for local neighborhood leaders at the Minxiong township government building.

Chiayi County Commissioner Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁) had also been invited to the dinner, but he already tested negative for the coronavirus, according to CNA. As a result of the cluster, a special team rushed out to disinfect the whole township of Minxiong Saturday morning, while testing stations were set up for residents during the afternoon.

Participants in the wedding banquet, the school principals’ meeting, and the neighborhood leaders’ dinners had all received notification they should undergo COVID testing.