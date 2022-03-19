Nichushkin scores twice, Avalanche hold off Sharks 5-3

San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl skates with the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Cal... San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl skates with the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook, middle, skates toward the puck between San Jose Sharks left wing Rudolfs Balcers, left, and defenseman Jaycob ... Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook, middle, skates toward the puck between San Jose Sharks left wing Rudolfs Balcers, left, and defenseman Jaycob Megna during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) skates with the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sha... Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) skates with the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, right, defends against a shot by San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture during the first period of an NHL ... Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, right, defends against a shot by San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Referees move in to break up a fight by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid, bottom left, and San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton du... Referees move in to break up a fight by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid, bottom left, and San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm, foreground, is congratulated by teammates he scored against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an N... Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm, foreground, is congratulated by teammates he scored against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche withstood a late San Jose rally to beat the Sharks 5-3 on Friday for their third victory in a row.

Cale Makar added a goal and two assists and Nazem Kadri and Darren Helm also scored for Colorado, which leads the NHL with 93 points and is 27-5-3 since Jan. 1.

With goalie Darcy Kuemper getting the night off, Pavel Francouz started for Colorado and made 25 saves. The Avalanche have won 10 of their past 12 against San Jose.

Trailing 4-0, the Sharks got a goal from Jeffrey Viel late in the second period. Rudolfs Balcers made it 4-2 and Erik Karlsson’s goal with 1:25 remaining cut the deficit to one. San Jose pulled goalie Zach Sawchenko but couldn’t force overtime.

Nichushkin scored an empty-netter for the final margin.

Kadri opened the scoring with a power-play goal off a beautiful pass from Mikko Rantanen in the first period, and Helm gave Colorado a 2-0 lead after one.

When Makar scored just 34 seconds into the second for a 3-0 Avalanche lead, it appeared a rout was in store until the Sharks swung momentum.

POWERING UP

Kadri’s goal extended Colorado’s hot streak on the power play. That gave the Avalanche eight goals in their past 17 chances with the man advantage.

NOT SO FAST

It appeared San Jose had grabbed an early lead when Logan Couture sprang loose with the puck in open ice and beat Francouz at 6:07 of the first. But referees reviewed the play and ruled Couture was offside.

UP NEXT

