Taiwan confirms 6 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced six local COVID-19 infections and a record 120 imported cases Saturday (March 19), but the death tally remained at 853, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The six new local patients were two men and four women between the ages of 20 and 79, three living in the north, three in south Taiwan. Only one of the six cases had not received any COVID vaccine.

The new imported cases included 61 males and 59 females, aged from 10 to 79, who arrived in Taiwan between Feb. 23 and March 18. A total of 64 were diagnosed upon their arrival at the airport, the CECC said. As to the origin of the COVID cases, there were 26 from Myanmar, 14 from Indonesia, 12 from Vietnam, eight from the United States, five from Hong Kong, four from the Philippines, and three each from Thailand and the Czech Republic.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 21,784 coronavirus patients included 15,500 domestic cases and 6,230 imported ones. The 853 fatalities from the pandemic included 839 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 134 earlier patients had been removed from the list of confirmed cases.

