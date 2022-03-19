Alexa
Foreign minister says Taiwan will fight hard to protect its sovereignty, democracy

Joseph Wu warns of China's goal to change international order by spreading authoritarianism

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/19 12:37
Chinese Navy sailing in South China Sea.

Chinese Navy sailing in South China Sea. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will fight hard to protect its sovereignty and democratic way of life, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said recently.

Wu said in an interview with Australia’s Sky News that China “wants to change the international order” and spread its authoritarian system to Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific. He said that if Taiwan falls, the rest of the region will be impacted.

As a result, “Taiwan must stand very strong in resisting the expansion of authoritarianism and we will fight very hard to protect not only Taiwan’s sovereignty but also Taiwan’s democratic way of life,” he said.

Wu pointed out that in 2021 alone, China sent nearly 1,000 sorties into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. He added that China has strengthened its naval forces in recent years and has continuously pointed missiles at Taiwan.

The foreign minister said Taiwan has begun conversations with “like-minded countries” about the Chinese threat and what approach Taiwan should take to best defend itself.

Wu said Taiwan is striving to increase its defense spending to protect its sovereignty, democracy, and territory. “The way we try to do it is to make more investments in our own defense and defending Taiwan is not just Taiwan’s responsibility,” he said.

Taiwan is responsible for protecting its own sovereignty, democracy and territory and it is determined to do so, Wu said.
