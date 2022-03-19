Alexa
Ohio State, Minn. Duluth advance to Frozen Four title game

By Associated Press
2022/03/19 10:43
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Paetyn Levis and Jennifer Gardiner each scored in the second period and Ohio State beat Yale 2-1 on Friday night to advance to its first NCAA Frozen Four championship game.

Ohio State, the No. 1 seed in the tournament for the first time in the 23 years of the program, will face Minnesota Duluth on Sunday.

Gardiner went through center ice and around two Yale players before going top shelf to break a 1-1 tie with 9:03 to play in the second period.

After a scoreless first period, Yale junior defender Tabea Botthof batted a rebound into the net with 18:17 to play in the second. Shortly after, Ohio State went to the power play and converted on a goal by Levis.

Ohio State has 12 national championships — but none in women's athletics.

MINNESOTA DULUTH 2, NORTHEASTERN 1, 2OT

Naomi Rogge scored a game-winning goal in the second overtime to send Minnesota Duluth to its first Frozen Four championship game in 12 years.

It took 98 minutes, 15 seconds to find the game’s finish — for the second-longest game in Frozen Four history.

Rogge ripped the puck past Aerin Frankel to send UMD into its seventh NCAA title game. UMD has 12 Frozen Four victories, trailing just Minnesota and Wisconsin with 15 apiece.

The third-seeded Huskies scored their lone goal in the opening minutes of the second period. Emma Soderberg made the initial save, but Skylar Irving found the loose puck and the back of the net.

UMD senior Taylor Anderson, who scored against the Huskies last season in the semifinals, scored at 10:05 of the third to tie it.

Updated : 2022-03-19 13:01 GMT+08:00

