Ukraine's strong resistance against Russia proves Taiwan can counter China: Former US official

Former US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says Taiwan is learning from war in Ukraine

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/19 11:27
Marines using dual-mounted stinger missile launcher (Facebook, Taiwan Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukraine’s strong resistance against Russia is proof that Taiwan can counter China if a conflict ever arises, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen said on Friday (March 18).

Mullen, who led a high-level U.S. delegation to visit Taiwan earlier this month, told Yomiuri Shimbun that the main purpose of the visit was to convey to Taiwan that America’s focus on the Indo-Pacific will not change, the Liberty Times reported. He said he believes President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) fully understands the lessons that can be drawn from the war in Ukraine and that Tsai has a clear strategy in the case of a Taiwan Strait conflict.

Mullen mentioned that Taiwan has been considering how to counter China militarily with weapons such as Stinger and Harpoon missiles. The former defense official also urged Japan to have more clearly-defined goals in terms of increasing its defense budget and its military offensive capabilities, in order to bolster deterrence in Asia.
Taiwan
China
U.S.
Michael Mullen
Taiwan Strait conflict
Ukraine

