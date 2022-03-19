NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kansas City 1, Louisville 1, tie
Chicago at Houston, 7 p.m.
Houston at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Louisville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Houston, 7 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|OL Reign
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ANGEL CITY FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Portland at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Angel City FC, 9 p.m.
OL Reign at Angel City FC, 4 p.m.
Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
Angel City FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, 4 p.m.
OL Reign at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Portland, 7 p.m.
Angel City FC at OL Reign, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
Portland at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gotham FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gotham FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Gotham FC at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.
Washington at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.