Warriors' Curry to miss at least 2 weeks with hurt foot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained ligament in his left foot.

The reigning scoring champion underwent an MRI exam that revealed the injury and he is scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team said Friday.

A two-week absence for Curry would sideline him until the final five games of the regular season for Golden State, which is third in the Western Conference.

Curry went down with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter of a 110-88 home loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night when Marcus Smart made a diving lunge and landed on the two-time MVP's lower leg. Curry grimaced in pain and hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later at the 4:09 mark.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn’t like the move by Smart, calling it a “dangerous” play.

Curry was coming off a 47-point performance on his 34th birthday in a win Monday against the Wizards.

