Biden warns Xi of consequences if China backs Russia, advocates status quo in Taiwan Strait

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via a video ca... In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, meets with U.S. President Joe Biden via a video call on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Beijing, China. Face to face by video, Joe Biden laid out to Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Liu Bin/Xinhua via AP)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden had a nearly two-hour live video talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) on Friday (March 19). While Biden reportedly did not make a direct request to Xi to persuade Putin to end the action, he implied consequences if China provides material support to its belligerent neighbor.

In the conversation, that took place late Friday evening Beijing time, Biden detailed the response and various sanctions imposed on Russia.

Biden "underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis," according to a White House statement. Taiwan was mentioned during the call, as expected, but Biden reiterated no changes in U.S. policy on Taiwan and conveyed the country's long-standing stance that it "opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo."

Biden and Xi were said to have agreed on maintaining open lines of communication and to manage the competition between the two countries, the statement read.

On the other hand, Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency also reported on the talk, saying Xi pointed out to Biden that he has observed a significant change in the international situation and increasing challenges to peace.

Xi said the Ukraine crisis "is not something we want to see" and "conflict and confrontation are not in anyone's interest," according to the state media outlet. The statement has been interpreted as China's attempt to downplay its role in the Ukraine crisis and whitewash the attack. A Western intelligence report stated that Xi was aware of the attack well before it happened, and asked Putin not to launch the attack before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The state media described their talk as "constructive" and hopeful on bringing bilateral relations "back to the right track" and "make respective efforts in solving the Ukraine crisis."