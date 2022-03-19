Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China says aircraft carrier passage through Taiwan Strait 'routine training'

The Shandong sailed through strait just hours prior to Xi-Biden video call

  125
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/19 09:39
China's Shandong aircraft carrier.

China's Shandong aircraft carrier. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Strait passage of the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong just before the video call between Xi Jinping (習近平) and Joe Biden was just a coincidence, China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said on Friday (March 18).

Just a few hours ahead of the scheduled 9 p.m. Xi-Biden meeting, the Shandong passed through the Taiwan Strait, in what Zhao called a “routine training” mission, CNA reported. The aircraft carrier, which did not have any aircraft on deck, was shadowed by the Arleigh Burke guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson for at least part of its transit, according to Reuters.

When asked about the timing of the maneuver, Zhao said, "We should not associate this matter with the communication between the Chinese and US leaders."

In addition to discussing the war in Ukraine, the two leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication. President Biden reiterated that the U.S. has not changed its policy on Taiwan and stressed that Washington opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, according to a White House press release.
Taiwan Strait
China
Shandong aircraft carrier
Biden
Xi

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Chinese fighter jets, helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese fighter jets, helicopter enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/18 20:40
Chinese carrier sails through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi call -source
Chinese carrier sails through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi call -source
2022/03/18 17:21
Italian parliament approves motion calling attention to Taiwan Strait
Italian parliament approves motion calling attention to Taiwan Strait
2022/03/18 14:00
Chinese official says Taiwan premier has ‘split personality’
Chinese official says Taiwan premier has ‘split personality’
2022/03/18 12:25
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
China ships fake guns to Solomon Islands
2022/03/18 12:07

Updated : 2022-03-19 11:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
South Taiwan teacher killed by piece of flying metal during commute
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'