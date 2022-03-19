Alexa
Utah women use 3-point barrage to beat Arkansas 92-69

By JIM VERTUNO , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/19 07:42
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kennady McQueen scored 20 points and Utah unloaded a barrage of 3-pointers to bolt to a big early lead and coast to a 92-69 win over Arkansas on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Utes built a 20-point lead in the first half, then used another burst of 3s to squelch an Arkansas rally in which the Razorbacks fought to get within 12 with six minutes left.

The Utes were long-range specialists all season as the Pac-12's highest-scoring team. On Friday, they were 15 of 31 from 3 and had made at least nine 3-pointers in 19 games this season.

Gianna Kneepkens added 16 points for the Utes (21-11), who advance to play either No. 2 seed Texas or Fairfield in Sunday's second round.

Amber Ramirez scored 24 points to lead Arkansas (18-14).

Utah looked comfortable early, bolting to leads of 10-0 and 15-4 as the Utes fired away from behind the arc. The Razorbacks couldn't match that, going 0 for 6 from long range in the first quarter.

Utah stretched the lead as high as 20 in the second. Ramirez kept Arkansas in the game with eight straight points after a 1-of-8 shooting start. But Utah's Isabel Palmer made a 3 over Ramirez and closed the half with a buzzer-beating layup that made it 44-27 at halftime.

The Razorbacks started the third with an 8-0 and cut the lead to 50-40 before the Utes closed the quarter with four more 3-pointers. Utah led by 16 heading into the final period.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks have made quick tournament exits two years in a row at the University of Texas' Frank Erwin Center. At least they won't have to play here when the Longhorns join the SEC in a few years. The building is being shut down for a new arena after Sunday's second-round game.

Utah: The Utes overcame some turnovers, including six by starting point guard Dru Glyten. But Glyten countered that with 11 assists. Utah also had a 27-4 advantage in points off the bench.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-03-19 09:02 GMT+08:00

