English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Norwich 1, Chelsea 3
Wolverhampton 4, Watford 0
Southampton 1, Newcastle 2
Leeds 0, Aston Villa 3
Brighton 0, Liverpool 2
Brentford 2, Burnley 0
Man United 3, Tottenham 2
Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0
Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Leeds 2, Norwich 1
Southampton 1, Watford 2
West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1
Arsenal 2, Leicester 0
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 0
Brighton 0, Tottenham 2
Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2
Everton 1, Newcastle 0
Wolverhampton 2, Leeds 3
Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd
Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd
Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
West Brom 2, Huddersfield 2
Barnsley 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 0, Hull 0
Blackburn 0, Bristol City 1
Blackpool 1, Swansea 0
Bournemouth 2, Derby 0
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Coventry 4, Sheffield United 1
Millwall 0, Middlesbrough 0
Nottingham Forest 4, Reading 0
Peterborough 2, Stoke 2
Luton Town 1, QPR 2
Barnsley 2, Bristol City 0
Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 2
Blackburn 3, Derby 1
Bournemouth 1, Reading 1
West Brom 1, Fulham 0
Nottingham Forest 3, QPR 1
Blackpool 0, Sheffield United 0
Cardiff 2, Stoke 1
Coventry 0, Hull 2
Luton Town 4, Preston 0
Millwall 2, Huddersfield 0
Peterborough 2, Swansea 3
Derby vs. Coventry, 8:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Barnsley, 8:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Hull vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 11 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m. ppd
QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon 0, Lincoln 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 1
Bolton 0, Plymouth 1
Burton Albion 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Doncaster 0, Gillingham 1
Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wigan 1
Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 3
Sheffield Wednesday 6, Cambridge United 0
Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 2
Sunderland 2, Crewe 0
Wycombe 0, Rotherham 0
Wycombe 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Charlton 1, Gillingham 0
Plymouth 1, Portsmouth 0
Crewe 0, Wigan 2
Rotherham 2, Lincoln 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Shrewsbury 5, Morecambe 0
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bolton, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Wigan vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m. ppd
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.
Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 11 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 11 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 11 a.m.
Tranmere 3, Mansfield Town 2
Bristol Rovers 3, Harrogate Town 0
Carlisle 2, Northampton 1
Exeter 0, Salford 0
Forest Green 0, Bradford 2
Port Vale 4, Crawley Town 1
Rochdale 0, Barrow 0
Scunthorpe 1, Colchester 3
Stevenage 0, Newport County 2
Swindon 1, Oldham 0
Walsall 1, Sutton United 0
Hartlepool 0, Leyton Orient 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Colchester 0
Carlisle 1, Newport County 2
Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1
Forest Green 1, Leyton Orient 1
Port Vale 3, Mansfield Town 1
Rochdale 1, Salford 1
Scunthorpe 0, Barrow 1
Stevenage 1, Northampton 2
Swindon 2, Sutton United 1
Tranmere 2, Harrogate Town 0
Walsall 2, Oldham 1
Hartlepool 0, Bradford 2
Newport County 2, Hartlepool 3
Barrow vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Bradford vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m. ppd
Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Oldham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Scunthorpe, 11 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Colchester vs. Forest Green, 3:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 3 p.m.
Oldham vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 3:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Newport County, 11 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Colchester vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Exeter vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Barrow, 11 a.m.
Oldham vs. Mansfield Town, 11 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Sutton United, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Harrogate Town, 11 a.m.
Swindon vs. Forest Green, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Hartlepool, 11 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 3:45 p.m.
Altrincham 4, Eastleigh 0
Bromley vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd
Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn 2, Torquay United 3
Southend vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd
Wealdstone 3, Weymouth 2
Woking 1, Maidenhead United 0
Wrexham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. ppd
Yeovil 0, Grimsby Town 2
Halifax Town 2, Dover Athletic 1
Boreham Wood 1, Chesterfield 1
Barnet 1, Boreham Wood 0
Halifax Town 1, Bromley 0
Southend 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3
Stockport County 3, Notts County 0
Aldershot vs. Kings Lynn, 11 a.m.
Barnet vs. Woking, 11 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Grimsby Town, 11 a.m.
Bromley vs. Wrexham, 11 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Maidenhead United, 11 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Notts County, 11 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Yeovil, 11 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Torquay United, 11 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Eastleigh, 11 a.m.
Southend vs. Altrincham, 11 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Wealdstone, 11 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Chesterfield, 3:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 3:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Solihull Moors, 3:45 p.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Stockport County, 3:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Southend, 3:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 3:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Aldershot, 3:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Weymouth, 3:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Halifax Town, 3:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Aldershot, 11 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Stockport County, 11 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 11 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Halifax Town, 11 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Barnet, 11 a.m.
Notts County vs. Chesterfield, 11 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Weymouth, 11 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Bromley, 11 a.m.
Woking vs. Solihull Moors, 11 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Dover Athletic, 11 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Southend, 11 a.m.