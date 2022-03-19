Alexa
Unal scores again as 10-man Getafe draws at Bilbao 1-1

By Associated Press
2022/03/19 06:08
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Striker Enes Unal scored his 14th goal in the Spanish league to help 10-man Getafe draw at Athletic Bilbao 1-1 on Friday.

Only Real Madrid's Karim Benzema with 22 has more league goals this season. Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has also found the net 14 times.

Unal is enjoying a breakout season. The Turk had never scored more than six league goals in his previous four seasons with different teams in Spain.

Unal struck three minutes into the match at San Mamés Stadium when he jumped higher than Bilbao defender Mikel Vesga and headed Djené Dakonam’s cross past Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Bilbao left back Yuri Berchiche equalized in the 29th after he exchanged quick passes with Iñaki Williams and blasted the ball past David Soria.

Soria, however, made several saves to salvage a point for Getafe.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 66th when defender Jorge Cuenca was shown a red card for fouling Oihan Sancet outside the area with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Bilbao stayed in eighth place. Getafe remained in 15th place and winless on the road this season.

The players for both teams wore T-shirts with the message “together against racism” before kickoff.

Leader Madrid hosts Barcelona on Sunday. Madrid enters the weekend holding a commanding 10-point advantage over second-placed Sevilla, which plays Real Sociedad also on Sunday.

Updated : 2022-03-19 08:28 GMT+08:00

