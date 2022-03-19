Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/19 04:43
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks rose for a fourth day in a row Friday, closing out their biggest weekly gain since November 2020.

Investors have welcomed the long-expected pivot from the Federal Reserve from stimulating the economy to fighting inflation, which began this week with its first interest rate increase since 2018.

The price of oil remains above $100 a barrel as investors monitor the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.15%.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 51.45 points, or 1.2%, to 4,463.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.17 points, 0.8%, to 34,754.93.

The Nasdaq rose 279.06 points, or 2%, to 13,893.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.12 points, or 1%, to 2,086.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 258.81 points, or 6.2%.

The Dow is up 1,810.74 points, or 5.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,050.03 points, or 8.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 106.48 points, or 5.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 303.06 points, or 6.4%.

The Dow is down 1,583.37 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,751.13 points, or 11.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 159.17 points, or 7.1%.

Updated : 2022-03-19 06:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine