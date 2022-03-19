Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Raiders sign RB Ameer Abdullah to 1-year deal

By Associated Press
2022/03/19 03:56
Raiders sign RB Ameer Abdullah to 1-year deal

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent running back Ameer Abdullah to a one-year deal.

The Raiders announced the move on Friday to add another receiving back to compete in a deep running backs room.

Las Vegas previously signed free agent Brandon Bolden and are also bringing back starter Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake this season.

Abdullah has played seven seasons in the NFL for Detroit, Minnesota and Carolina. He has rushed for 1,574 yards with six touchdowns, averaging 3.8 yards per carry in 91 career games. He also has 119 receptions for 865 yards and 17 TDs.

Abdullah played 17 games last season for Carolina and Minnesota. He had 51 carries for 166 yards and 38 catches for 289 yards and a TD.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-03-19 06:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Founders of Taiwan biotech firm sentenced for stealing trade secrets from Genentech
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Murderer of Malaysian student handed death sentence in southern Taiwan
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine