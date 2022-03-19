AP source: Deshaun Watson changes mind, joining Browns

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati B... FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. A person familiar with the decision tells AP quarterback Deshaun Watson has changed his mind and will accept a trade to the Cleveland Browns, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches teammates warm up for an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 9, 2022, ... FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches teammates warm up for an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. Knowing he's probably done with the Browns, Mayfield posted a long note on social media, thanking Cleveland and its fans for embracing him and his wife, Emily.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates a touchdown during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec.... FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates a touchdown during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. Several teams are scrambling to find a quarterback. Some of those, including Carolina, New Orleans and Cleveland, have been in discussions with Watson, who sat out last season. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage.

Watson decided to waive his no-trade clause and the controversial QB accepted a trade to Cleveland after previously rejecting the team, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

Watson, who didn't play last season for Houston, had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn't coming. However, he had a change of heart and called the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade.

The Browns are paying a hefty price for Watson, sending the Texans three first-round draft picks, a third-rounder and one in the fifth for the 26-year-old.

Watson posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing a No. 4 Browns jersey and wrote: “Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!!