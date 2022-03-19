Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Deshaun Watson changes mind, joining Browns

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/19 05:10
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates a touchdown during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec....
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches teammates warm up for an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 9, 2022, ...
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati B...

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates a touchdown during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec....

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches teammates warm up for an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 9, 2022, ...

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati B...

Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage.

Watson decided to waive his no-trade clause and the controversial QB accepted a trade to Cleveland after previously rejecting the team, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

Watson, who didn't play last season for Houston, had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn't coming. However, he had a change of heart and called the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade.

The Browns are paying a hefty price for Watson, sending the Texans three first-round draft picks, a third-rounder and one in the fifth for the 26-year-old.

Watson posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing a No. 4 Browns jersey and wrote: “Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!!