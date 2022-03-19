AP source: Deshaun Watson changes mind, joining Browns

Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage.
Watson decided to waive his no-trade clause and the controversial QB accepted a trade to Cleveland after previously rejecting the team, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
Watson, who didn't play last season for Houston, had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn't coming. However, he had a change of heart and called the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade.
The Browns are paying a hefty price for Watson, sending the Texans three first-round draft picks, a third-rounder and one in the fifth for the 26-year-old.
Watson posted a photo on Instagram of him wearing a No. 4 Browns jersey and wrote: “Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!!