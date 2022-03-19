Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/03/19 01:53
OF Corey Dickerson, Cardinals finalize $5M deal for 2022

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Corey Dickerson and the St. Louis Cardinals finalized a $5 million contract for the upcoming season Friday.

The 32-year-old fills a big need for the Cardinals by adding a left-handed bat to their lineup. He hit .271 with six homers and 29 RBIs while appearing in 109 games for the Marlins and Blue Jays last season.

Dickerson was an All-Star in 2017, his second of two years with Tampa Bay, and won a Gold Glove in 2018 in his only full season in Pittsburgh. He also has played for Colorado and Philadelphia during his nine seasons in the big leagues.

The Cardinals have right-handed Tyler O'Neill in left field and Harrison Bader in center field along with switch-hitting Dylan Carlson in right field. Dickerson has played all three outfield positions but has spent most of his time in left field.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

