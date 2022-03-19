6N: Scotland disciplined 6 players for breaking team rules

Scotland's Stuart Hogg celebrates after scoring a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between Italy and Scotland at Rome's Olympic stadium, S... Scotland's Stuart Hogg celebrates after scoring a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between Italy and Scotland at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Six Scotland rugby players were disciplined by management for breaking team rules on their return home from the Six Nations win in Italy last weekend.

The group was punished for leaving the team hotel to visit a bar in Edinburgh.

The BBC said on Friday the players were captain Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Sione Tuipulotu.

The Scottish Rugby Union acknowledged a disciplinary issue without naming the six players.

“The Scotland management team have this week dealt with a post-match matter involving six players following the game against Italy last weekend,” the SRU said in a statement on Friday.

"The players involved have been spoken to individually and those conversations and outcomes will remain private.

"Preparations for the match against Ireland this week have been good and the whole squad is fully focused on achieving a positive result on Saturday.”

Scotland is in Dublin to face Ireland on Saturday in the last round of the championship.

Hogg, Price, Graham and Johnson are in the starting backline. Russell was surprisingly dropped to the reserves, and Tuipulotu was released from the squad to play for his Glasgow club on Friday.

