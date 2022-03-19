Oregon aide Chris Crutchfield returns to Omaha for Mavs job

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Oregon assistant coach Chris Crutchfield has been hired as the new head men's basketball coach at Omaha, where he was a two-sport athlete in the 1990s.

Athletic director Adrian Dowell announced Crutchfield's hiring on Friday, less than two weeks after longtime coach Derrin Hansen was fired after a second straight five-win season.

Crutchfield played football and basketball for the Mavericks and was an assistant in basketball in 1995-96.

Crutchfield was head coach at Division II East Central (Oklahoma) for one season before he joined Dana Altman's Oregon staff this season. He previously was an assistant at Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oral Roberts, TCU and New Mexico State.

“It’s an exciting day for Omaha Athletics as we welcome Chris Crutchfield and his wife Jodi back home to UNO,” said Dowell. “Over the past 20 years, Coach Crutchfield has built an impressive resume as one of the best recruiters in the nation in addition to a successful track record in holistically developing talented student-athletes."

Crutchfield's first coaching job was under Tim Carter at Omaha. He followed Carter to Texas-San Antonio in 1996 and was head coach at Tyler Junior College in 1999.

“I could not be more thankful and excited for the opportunity to return to the university and community that helped shape me into the person and coach that I am today,” Crutchfield said. "We are looking forward to building something special in Omaha.”

The Mavericks were 5-25 overall and 4-14 in Summit League play this season. They lost to NCAA Tournament qualifier South Dakota State in the first round of the conference tournament.

