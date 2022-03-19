Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Blackmore 1st female jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

By Associated Press
2022/03/19 00:06
Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase on A Plus Tard during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Rac...
A Plus Tard ridden by Rachael Blackmore after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham R...

Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase on A Plus Tard during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Rac...

A Plus Tard ridden by Rachael Blackmore after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham R...

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup when she rode A Plus Tard to victory on Friday.

A Plus Tard, a 3-1 favorite, stormed up the hill for a comfortable victory as the pair avenged last year's second-place finish behind fellow Henry de Bromhead-trained runner Minella Indo.

Last season, the 32-year-old Blackmore became the first woman to win the Champion Hurdle and Grand National.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports