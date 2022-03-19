Blackmore 1st female jockey to win Cheltenham Gold Cup

A Plus Tard ridden by Rachael Blackmore after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham R... A Plus Tard ridden by Rachael Blackmore after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase on A Plus Tard during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Rac... Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase on A Plus Tard during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup when she rode A Plus Tard to victory on Friday.

A Plus Tard, a 3-1 favorite, stormed up the hill for a comfortable victory as the pair avenged last year's second-place finish behind fellow Henry de Bromhead-trained runner Minella Indo.

Last season, the 32-year-old Blackmore became the first woman to win the Champion Hurdle and Grand National.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports