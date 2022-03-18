NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the Europa Conference League quarterfinals and semifinals:

First Leg

April 7

Bodø/Glimt (Norway) vs. Roma (Italy)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Marseille (France) vs. PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece)

Leicester (England) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Second Leg

April 14

Roma (Italy) vs. Bodø/Glimt (Norway)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands)

PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece) vs. Marseille (France)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Leicester (England)

Semifinals

First Leg

April 28

Leicester (England) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Bodø/Glimt (Norway) or Roma (Italy)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) or Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Marseille (France) or PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece)

Second Leg

May 5

Bodø/Glimt (Norway) or Roma (Italy) vs. Leicester (England) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Marseille (France) or PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands) or Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

___

