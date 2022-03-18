Alexa
Gasly leads 1st practice at Bahrain GP, Verstappen 5th

By JEROME PUGMIRE , AP Auto Racing Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/18 22:22
AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during a practice for theFormula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Friday, March 1...
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during a practice for theFormula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Friday...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first free practice at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Ba...
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during a practice for theFormula One Bahrain Grand Prix it in Sakhir, Bahrain, Friday, March 1...

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly was quickest and Formula One champion Max Verstappen only fifth fastest for Red Bull in the first practice session at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton made a sluggish start. The veteran British driver was seventh quickest as Mercedes appeared to struggle with grip.

Gasly's best time of 1 minute, 34.193 seconds was .364 quicker than Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and .418 better than Leclerc's teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr.

Mercedes driver George Russell was fourth best and trailed Gasly by .436.

Verstappen was .549 behind Gasly with Hamilton .75 back from Gasly's time.

The session was interrupted by a red flag when some bodywork came off Esteban Ocon’s Alpine car and spread debris on the track.

German driver Nico Hulkenberg, driving for Aston Martin as four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel recovers from the coronavirus, rolled over the debris.

A second practice session is scheduled later Friday under floodlights at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-19 00:52 GMT+08:00

