All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Philadelphia
|42
|26
|.618
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|19-15
|23-11
|26-16
|Boston
|42
|28
|.600
|1
|8-2
|W-1
|24-12
|18-16
|30-16
|Toronto
|39
|30
|.565
|3½
|7-3
|W-5
|17-15
|22-15
|23-19
|Brooklyn
|36
|34
|.514
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|14-19
|22-15
|26-18
|New York
|29
|40
|.420
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|14-19
|15-21
|14-26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|46
|24
|.657
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|25-9
|21-15
|30-13
|Charlotte
|35
|35
|.500
|11
|6-4
|W-3
|17-17
|18-18
|22-22
|Atlanta
|34
|35
|.493
|11½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-13
|12-22
|21-23
|Washington
|29
|39
|.426
|16
|2-8
|L-5
|17-18
|12-21
|22-21
|Orlando
|18
|53
|.254
|28½
|4-6
|L-3
|8-26
|10-27
|10-35
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|8-2
|W-2
|24-12
|20-14
|26-18
|Chicago
|41
|28
|.594
|2½
|3-7
|L-2
|25-10
|16-18
|26-17
|Cleveland
|39
|30
|.565
|4½
|4-6
|L-1
|21-12
|18-18
|23-19
|Indiana
|23
|47
|.329
|21
|3-7
|L-2
|15-20
|8-27
|11-34
|Detroit
|19
|51
|.271
|25
|5-5
|W-1
|11-23
|8-28
|15-28
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|48
|22
|.686
|—
|7-3
|W-4
|24-10
|24-12
|31-14
|Dallas
|43
|26
|.623
|4½
|8-2
|W-3
|23-12
|20-14
|30-15
|New Orleans
|28
|41
|.406
|19½
|5-5
|L-1
|16-20
|12-21
|19-23
|San Antonio
|27
|43
|.386
|21
|3-7
|W-1
|14-22
|13-21
|17-23
|Houston
|17
|52
|.246
|30½
|2-8
|L-3
|10-23
|7-29
|9-35
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Utah
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|25-11
|18-15
|28-15
|Denver
|42
|28
|.600
|1½
|7-3
|W-2
|20-13
|22-15
|25-19
|Minnesota
|41
|30
|.577
|3
|9-1
|W-3
|23-12
|18-18
|28-18
|Portland
|26
|42
|.382
|16½
|2-8
|L-2
|17-18
|9-24
|11-30
|Oklahoma City
|20
|49
|.290
|23
|2-8
|L-7
|9-26
|11-23
|14-31
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|x-Phoenix
|56
|14
|.800
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|29-8
|27-6
|33-9
|Golden State
|47
|23
|.671
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|29-8
|18-15
|28-16
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|36
|.500
|21
|5-5
|L-2
|20-15
|16-21
|21-24
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|40
|.420
|26½
|2-8
|L-3
|20-17
|9-23
|16-27
|Sacramento
|25
|46
|.352
|31½
|3-7
|L-1
|16-21
|9-25
|17-28
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Detroit 134, Orlando 120
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.