NBA Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/18 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Philadelphia 42 26 .618 7-3 W-1 19-15 23-11 26-16
Boston 42 28 .600 1 8-2 W-1 24-12 18-16 30-16
Toronto 39 30 .565 7-3 W-5 17-15 22-15 23-19
Brooklyn 36 34 .514 7 5-5 L-1 14-19 22-15 26-18
New York 29 40 .420 13½ 4-6 W-1 14-19 15-21 14-26
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 46 24 .657 7-3 W-1 25-9 21-15 30-13
Charlotte 35 35 .500 11 6-4 W-3 17-17 18-18 22-22
Atlanta 34 35 .493 11½ 6-4 L-1 22-13 12-22 21-23
Washington 29 39 .426 16 2-8 L-5 17-18 12-21 22-21
Orlando 18 53 .254 28½ 4-6 L-3 8-26 10-27 10-35
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Milwaukee 44 26 .629 8-2 W-2 24-12 20-14 26-18
Chicago 41 28 .594 3-7 L-2 25-10 16-18 26-17
Cleveland 39 30 .565 4-6 L-1 21-12 18-18 23-19
Indiana 23 47 .329 21 3-7 L-2 15-20 8-27 11-34
Detroit 19 51 .271 25 5-5 W-1 11-23 8-28 15-28
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Memphis 48 22 .686 7-3 W-4 24-10 24-12 31-14
Dallas 43 26 .623 8-2 W-3 23-12 20-14 30-15
New Orleans 28 41 .406 19½ 5-5 L-1 16-20 12-21 19-23
San Antonio 27 43 .386 21 3-7 W-1 14-22 13-21 17-23
Houston 17 52 .246 30½ 2-8 L-3 10-23 7-29 9-35
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Utah 43 26 .623 6-4 W-1 25-11 18-15 28-15
Denver 42 28 .600 7-3 W-2 20-13 22-15 25-19
Minnesota 41 30 .577 3 9-1 W-3 23-12 18-18 28-18
Portland 26 42 .382 16½ 2-8 L-2 17-18 9-24 11-30
Oklahoma City 20 49 .290 23 2-8 L-7 9-26 11-23 14-31
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
x-Phoenix 56 14 .800 7-3 W-3 29-8 27-6 33-9
Golden State 47 23 .671 9 4-6 L-1 29-8 18-15 28-16
L.A. Clippers 36 36 .500 21 5-5 L-2 20-15 16-21 21-24
L.A. Lakers 29 40 .420 26½ 2-8 L-3 20-17 9-23 16-27
Sacramento 25 46 .352 31½ 3-7 L-1 16-21 9-25 17-28

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit 134, Orlando 120

Friday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.