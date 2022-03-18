Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/18 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 56 32 17 5 2 71 179 173
Providence 52 28 17 3 4 63 161 142
Charlotte 58 32 22 4 0 68 195 171
Hartford 53 27 19 5 2 61 157 155
Hershey 58 29 22 4 3 65 164 156
WB/Scranton 56 25 23 4 4 58 153 172
Bridgeport 58 23 25 6 4 56 161 176
Lehigh Valley 55 20 25 7 3 50 144 178
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 53 35 12 6 0 76 189 144
Toronto 51 27 20 3 1 58 173 169
Laval 50 26 21 3 0 55 164 166
Belleville 51 27 22 2 0 56 159 159
Syracuse 55 26 21 6 2 60 165 177
Rochester 57 28 23 4 2 62 188 207
Cleveland 55 21 23 7 4 53 153 185
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 55 35 10 5 5 80 183 139
Manitoba 53 31 17 3 2 67 165 147
Milwaukee 59 30 22 4 3 67 175 177
Grand Rapids 56 26 23 5 2 59 154 164
Rockford 51 24 23 3 1 52 146 163
Iowa 54 23 24 5 2 53 149 158
Texas 54 21 22 6 5 53 166 181
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 50 35 10 4 1 75 178 134
Ontario 51 33 11 4 3 73 203 158
Colorado 53 29 17 4 3 65 178 154
Bakersfield 50 25 16 4 5 59 161 147
Abbotsford 51 27 19 4 1 59 170 150
Henderson 49 24 21 3 1 52 146 151
San Diego 49 22 25 2 0 46 146 155
San Jose 51 19 29 2 1 41 161 210
Tucson 50 17 28 4 1 39 130 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 3, Hershey 0

Charlotte 2, Providence 1

Friday's Games

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Laval, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-19 00:51 GMT+08:00

