NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 61 41 14 6 88 251 180 26-6-0 15-8-6 9-1-2 m-Carolina 60 41 14 5 87 200 142 23-4-2 18-10-3 11-6-0 a-Tampa Bay 60 39 15 6 84 204 172 19-5-4 20-10-2 11-5-1 a-Toronto 61 39 17 5 83 226 183 22-7-2 17-10-3 9-5-0 m-Pittsburgh 62 37 16 9 83 201 166 17-9-5 20-7-4 11-4-2 m-N.Y. Rangers 61 38 18 5 81 185 159 20-6-3 18-12-2 8-5-0 Boston 61 37 19 5 79 184 165 18-10-2 19-9-3 12-3-1 Washington 62 34 18 10 78 208 174 15-11-5 19-7-5 12-5-1 Columbus 62 31 28 3 65 205 230 17-13-3 14-15-0 8-12-0 N.Y. Islanders 58 25 24 9 59 157 162 14-12-4 11-12-5 7-5-2 Detroit 61 25 29 7 57 176 228 16-12-4 9-17-3 6-9-2 Philadelphia 60 19 30 11 49 153 210 12-15-6 7-15-5 4-11-4 New Jersey 61 22 34 5 49 185 220 14-14-3 8-20-2 8-10-2 Buffalo 61 20 33 8 48 163 218 11-16-4 9-17-4 7-10-4 Ottawa 60 21 34 5 47 158 198 11-19-2 10-15-3 5-10-1 Montreal 61 16 36 9 41 153 234 8-18-3 8-18-6 5-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 61 43 13 5 91 236 170 24-3-3 19-10-2 13-5-2 p-Calgary 60 37 16 7 81 210 146 19-5-5 18-11-2 8-6-1 c-St. Louis 60 34 17 9 77 213 168 20-7-4 14-10-5 12-5-3 p-Los Angeles 63 34 21 8 76 181 176 16-13-3 18-8-5 7-6-2 c-Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195 18-7-1 17-13-3 8-8-1 Nashville 61 35 22 4 74 198 172 18-11-0 17-11-4 13-6-1 p-Edmonton 61 34 23 4 72 206 193 18-12-0 16-11-4 13-4-0 Vegas 63 33 26 4 70 200 193 17-13-3 16-13-1 11-5-1 Dallas 59 33 23 3 69 174 176 20-8-1 13-15-2 13-8-2 Vancouver 62 30 25 7 67 179 178 14-12-4 16-13-3 8-4-5 Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190 16-11-2 12-12-8 11-6-5 Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201 16-11-4 11-14-7 10-7-3 San Jose 60 26 26 8 60 156 188 14-13-4 12-13-4 6-7-3 Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 11-15-5 11-15-4 4-11-5 Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216 9-20-1 11-16-3 6-11-1 Seattle 62 18 38 6 42 160 224 10-18-3 8-20-3 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Toronto 3, Carolina 2

Washington 7, Columbus 2

Dallas 4, Montreal 3, OT

Philadelphia 5, Nashville 4

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Edmonton 6, Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 0

Detroit 1, Vancouver 0

Vegas 5, Florida 3

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.