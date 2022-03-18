All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|61
|41
|14
|6
|88
|251
|180
|Tampa Bay
|60
|39
|15
|6
|84
|204
|172
|Toronto
|61
|39
|17
|5
|83
|226
|183
|Boston
|61
|37
|19
|5
|79
|184
|165
|Detroit
|61
|25
|29
|7
|57
|176
|228
|Buffalo
|61
|20
|33
|8
|48
|163
|218
|Ottawa
|60
|21
|34
|5
|47
|158
|198
|Montreal
|61
|16
|36
|9
|41
|153
|234
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|60
|41
|14
|5
|87
|200
|142
|Pittsburgh
|62
|37
|16
|9
|83
|201
|166
|N.Y. Rangers
|61
|38
|18
|5
|81
|185
|159
|Washington
|62
|34
|18
|10
|78
|208
|174
|Columbus
|62
|31
|28
|3
|65
|205
|230
|N.Y. Islanders
|58
|25
|24
|9
|59
|157
|162
|Philadelphia
|60
|19
|30
|11
|49
|153
|210
|New Jersey
|61
|22
|34
|5
|49
|185
|220
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|61
|43
|13
|5
|91
|236
|170
|St. Louis
|60
|34
|17
|9
|77
|213
|168
|Minnesota
|59
|35
|20
|4
|74
|222
|195
|Nashville
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|198
|172
|Dallas
|59
|33
|23
|3
|69
|174
|176
|Winnipeg
|61
|28
|23
|10
|66
|189
|190
|Chicago
|61
|22
|30
|9
|53
|162
|210
|Arizona
|60
|20
|36
|4
|44
|159
|216
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|60
|37
|16
|7
|81
|210
|146
|Los Angeles
|63
|34
|21
|8
|76
|181
|176
|Edmonton
|61
|34
|23
|4
|72
|206
|193
|Vegas
|63
|33
|26
|4
|70
|200
|193
|Vancouver
|62
|30
|25
|7
|67
|179
|178
|Anaheim
|63
|27
|25
|11
|65
|183
|201
|San Jose
|60
|26
|26
|8
|60
|156
|188
|Seattle
|62
|18
|38
|6
|42
|160
|224
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Toronto 3, Carolina 2
Washington 7, Columbus 2
Dallas 4, Montreal 3, OT
Philadelphia 5, Nashville 4
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, SO
Edmonton 6, Buffalo 1
Los Angeles 3, San Jose 0
Detroit 1, Vancouver 0
Vegas 5, Florida 3
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.