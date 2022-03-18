All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 61 41 14 6 88 251 180 Tampa Bay 60 39 15 6 84 204 172 Toronto 61 39 17 5 83 226 183 Boston 61 37 19 5 79 184 165 Detroit 61 25 29 7 57 176 228 Buffalo 61 20 33 8 48 163 218 Ottawa 60 21 34 5 47 158 198 Montreal 61 16 36 9 41 153 234

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 60 41 14 5 87 200 142 Pittsburgh 62 37 16 9 83 201 166 N.Y. Rangers 61 38 18 5 81 185 159 Washington 62 34 18 10 78 208 174 Columbus 62 31 28 3 65 205 230 N.Y. Islanders 58 25 24 9 59 157 162 Philadelphia 60 19 30 11 49 153 210 New Jersey 61 22 34 5 49 185 220

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 61 43 13 5 91 236 170 St. Louis 60 34 17 9 77 213 168 Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195 Nashville 61 35 22 4 74 198 172 Dallas 59 33 23 3 69 174 176 Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190 Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 60 37 16 7 81 210 146 Los Angeles 63 34 21 8 76 181 176 Edmonton 61 34 23 4 72 206 193 Vegas 63 33 26 4 70 200 193 Vancouver 62 30 25 7 67 179 178 Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201 San Jose 60 26 26 8 60 156 188 Seattle 62 18 38 6 42 160 224

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Toronto 3, Carolina 2

Washington 7, Columbus 2

Dallas 4, Montreal 3, OT

Philadelphia 5, Nashville 4

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Edmonton 6, Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 0

Detroit 1, Vancouver 0

Vegas 5, Florida 3

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.