|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|29
|22
|4
|3
|68
|18
|70
|Liverpool
|29
|21
|6
|2
|75
|20
|69
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57
|19
|59
|Arsenal
|27
|16
|3
|8
|43
|31
|51
|Man United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48
|40
|50
|West Ham
|29
|14
|6
|9
|48
|36
|48
|Tottenham
|28
|15
|3
|10
|44
|35
|48
|Wolverhampton
|29
|14
|4
|11
|29
|23
|46
|Aston Villa
|28
|11
|3
|14
|41
|39
|36
|Southampton
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36
|45
|35
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|13
|9
|39
|38
|34
|Leicester
|26
|9
|6
|11
|40
|45
|33
|Brighton
|29
|7
|12
|10
|26
|36
|33
|Newcastle
|29
|7
|10
|12
|32
|49
|31
|Brentford
|29
|8
|6
|15
|32
|45
|30
|Leeds
|29
|6
|8
|15
|31
|65
|26
|Everton
|27
|7
|4
|16
|29
|47
|25
|Watford
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29
|55
|22
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22
|38
|21
|Norwich
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18
|63
|17
___
Norwich 1, Chelsea 3
Wolverhampton 4, Watford 0
Southampton 1, Newcastle 2
Leeds 0, Aston Villa 3
Brighton 0, Liverpool 2
Brentford 2, Burnley 0
Man United 3, Tottenham 2
Chelsea 1, Newcastle 0
Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1
Leeds 2, Norwich 1
Southampton 1, Watford 2
West Ham 2, Aston Villa 1
Arsenal 2, Leicester 0
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 0
Brighton 0, Tottenham 2
Arsenal 0, Liverpool 2
Everton 1, Newcastle 0
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 4 p.m.
Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd
Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd
Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|37
|23
|8
|6
|90
|32
|77
|Bournemouth
|35
|19
|9
|7
|56
|31
|66
|Huddersfield
|38
|17
|12
|9
|51
|40
|63
|Blackburn
|38
|17
|10
|11
|49
|38
|61
|Luton Town
|37
|17
|9
|11
|53
|41
|60
|QPR
|37
|17
|8
|12
|53
|45
|59
|Middlesbrough
|37
|17
|8
|12
|48
|40
|59
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|16
|10
|10
|53
|35
|58
|Sheffield United
|37
|16
|10
|11
|50
|40
|58
|Millwall
|37
|15
|12
|10
|39
|34
|57
|Coventry
|37
|15
|9
|13
|48
|45
|54
|West Brom
|37
|14
|11
|12
|40
|34
|53
|Blackpool
|37
|14
|10
|13
|42
|41
|52
|Preston
|38
|12
|15
|11
|40
|44
|51
|Swansea
|36
|13
|8
|15
|41
|52
|47
|Stoke
|37
|12
|10
|15
|46
|44
|46
|Cardiff
|38
|13
|7
|18
|45
|56
|46
|Bristol City
|38
|12
|7
|19
|47
|67
|43
|Hull
|38
|11
|8
|19
|32
|41
|41
|Birmingham
|38
|10
|11
|17
|42
|58
|41
|Reading
|37
|10
|6
|21
|43
|73
|30
|Barnsley
|37
|6
|10
|21
|28
|52
|28
|Derby
|38
|11
|12
|15
|37
|44
|24
|Peterborough
|37
|5
|8
|24
|29
|75
|23
___
West Brom 2, Huddersfield 2
Barnsley 1, Fulham 1
Birmingham 0, Hull 0
Blackburn 0, Bristol City 1
Blackpool 1, Swansea 0
Bournemouth 2, Derby 0
Cardiff 0, Preston 0
Coventry 4, Sheffield United 1
Millwall 0, Middlesbrough 0
Nottingham Forest 4, Reading 0
Peterborough 2, Stoke 2
Luton Town 1, QPR 2
Barnsley 2, Bristol City 0
Birmingham 0, Middlesbrough 2
Blackburn 3, Derby 1
Bournemouth 1, Reading 1
West Brom 1, Fulham 0
Nottingham Forest 3, QPR 1
Blackpool 0, Sheffield United 0
Cardiff 2, Stoke 1
Coventry 0, Hull 2
Luton Town 4, Preston 0
Millwall 2, Huddersfield 0
Peterborough 2, Swansea 3
Derby vs. Coventry, 8:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Barnsley, 8:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Hull vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 11 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m. ppd
QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|38
|24
|8
|6
|64
|22
|80
|Wigan
|36
|23
|7
|6
|62
|33
|76
|Milton Keynes Dons
|38
|21
|10
|7
|63
|38
|73
|Oxford United
|38
|20
|8
|10
|73
|48
|68
|Plymouth
|37
|20
|8
|9
|60
|39
|68
|Sunderland
|38
|19
|9
|10
|66
|48
|66
|Sheffield Wednesday
|37
|18
|11
|8
|60
|41
|65
|Wycombe
|38
|18
|11
|9
|62
|47
|65
|Ipswich
|38
|16
|12
|10
|57
|39
|60
|Portsmouth
|37
|16
|10
|11
|53
|39
|58
|Bolton
|38
|16
|7
|15
|59
|49
|55
|Accrington Stanley
|37
|14
|8
|15
|47
|59
|50
|Cheltenham
|37
|11
|14
|12
|52
|60
|47
|Burton Albion
|38
|13
|8
|17
|48
|58
|47
|Cambridge United
|37
|11
|12
|14
|46
|58
|45
|Charlton
|37
|12
|7
|18
|43
|49
|43
|Shrewsbury
|38
|10
|12
|16
|37
|37
|42
|Lincoln
|37
|11
|8
|18
|43
|51
|41
|Fleetwood Town
|37
|7
|12
|18
|50
|67
|33
|AFC Wimbledon
|37
|6
|15
|16
|39
|58
|33
|Gillingham
|38
|7
|12
|19
|29
|59
|33
|Morecambe
|38
|7
|11
|20
|46
|75
|32
|Doncaster
|38
|8
|5
|25
|28
|73
|29
|Crewe
|38
|6
|7
|25
|30
|70
|25
___
AFC Wimbledon 0, Lincoln 2
Accrington Stanley 2, Charlton 1
Bolton 0, Plymouth 1
Burton Albion 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Doncaster 0, Gillingham 1
Ipswich 0, Portsmouth 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wigan 1
Morecambe 1, Cheltenham 3
Sheffield Wednesday 6, Cambridge United 0
Shrewsbury 1, Oxford United 2
Sunderland 2, Crewe 0
Wycombe 0, Rotherham 0
Wycombe 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Charlton 1, Gillingham 0
Plymouth 1, Portsmouth 0
Crewe 0, Wigan 2
Rotherham 2, Lincoln 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Shrewsbury 5, Morecambe 0
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bolton, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Wigan vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 3:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 3:45 p.m. ppd
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cambridge United, 11 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham, 11 a.m.
Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 11 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 11 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Charlton, 11 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Plymouth, 11 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 11 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 11 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|36
|19
|12
|5
|65
|32
|69
|Northampton
|37
|18
|9
|10
|45
|32
|63
|Newport County
|37
|17
|11
|9
|60
|46
|62
|Tranmere
|37
|18
|8
|11
|43
|32
|62
|Exeter
|35
|16
|13
|6
|52
|35
|61
|Swindon
|37
|17
|10
|10
|61
|45
|61
|Bristol Rovers
|37
|17
|9
|11
|52
|42
|60
|Sutton United
|36
|16
|9
|11
|54
|42
|57
|Port Vale
|35
|15
|11
|9
|53
|35
|56
|Mansfield Town
|34
|16
|8
|10
|47
|40
|56
|Salford
|35
|13
|11
|11
|39
|32
|50
|Hartlepool
|36
|13
|9
|14
|36
|46
|48
|Bradford
|37
|11
|13
|13
|42
|45
|46
|Walsall
|37
|12
|10
|15
|40
|48
|46
|Crawley Town
|36
|12
|9
|15
|44
|52
|45
|Harrogate Town
|36
|11
|10
|15
|52
|57
|43
|Rochdale
|35
|8
|16
|11
|40
|46
|40
|Carlisle
|36
|10
|10
|16
|31
|49
|40
|Colchester
|37
|9
|12
|16
|36
|51
|39
|Leyton Orient
|35
|7
|16
|12
|43
|37
|37
|Barrow
|36
|8
|13
|15
|32
|41
|37
|Stevenage
|37
|7
|13
|17
|33
|58
|34
|Oldham
|35
|7
|10
|18
|35
|54
|31
|Scunthorpe
|37
|4
|12
|21
|25
|63
|24
___
Tranmere 3, Mansfield Town 2
Bristol Rovers 3, Harrogate Town 0
Carlisle 2, Northampton 1
Exeter 0, Salford 0
Forest Green 0, Bradford 2
Port Vale 4, Crawley Town 1
Rochdale 0, Barrow 0
Scunthorpe 1, Colchester 3
Stevenage 0, Newport County 2
Swindon 1, Oldham 0
Walsall 1, Sutton United 0
Hartlepool 0, Leyton Orient 0
Bristol Rovers 1, Colchester 0
Carlisle 1, Newport County 2
Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1
Forest Green 1, Leyton Orient 1
Port Vale 3, Mansfield Town 1
Rochdale 1, Salford 1
Scunthorpe 0, Barrow 1
Stevenage 1, Northampton 2
Swindon 2, Sutton United 1
Tranmere 2, Harrogate Town 0
Walsall 2, Oldham 1
Hartlepool 0, Bradford 2
Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 3:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Bradford vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Oldham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Salford v